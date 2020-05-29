Bhubaneswar: Odisha cabinet on Friday gave its approval for 22 proposals which included rent/cess of Rs 1 from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Nabodoya Vidyalayas in State.

In his address after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy informed that the decision to take only Rs 1 as rent/cess from Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Nabodoya Vidyalayas in State which will encourage them to set up more schools in Odisha.

All tourism projects including hotels, restaurants will get land from Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), informed Tripathy adding that the undergraduate courses agriculture and allied have been given professional degree courses.

The value-added tax (VAT) hike on petrol and diesel has been ratified, said the Chief Secretary.

Rural Development department OAS posts have been increased to 1188 from 996.

The Cabinet also gave its green signal to allow workers to work 115 hours overtime in 3 months.

The State cabinet also has approved proposal of engagement of women workers in all small and large scale industries. The State government has finalised detail guidelines for their safety and security during night hours.