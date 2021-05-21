Bhubaneswar: On repatriation from Government of India, G.V. Venugopal Sarma, IAS (RR-1986) is appointed as the Member, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack.

C.J. Venugopal, IAS (RR-1988), Member, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack with additional charge of Chief Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi is appointed as Chief Administrator, KBK, Koraput.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chief Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi in addition to his own duties.

The additional appointment of Sudershan Pal Thakur, IAS (RR-1986) as Chief Administrator, KBK, Koraput shall stand terminated from the date Shri C.J. Venugopal, IAS takes over.