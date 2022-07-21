Odisha: Brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakhs seized in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau
Puri: Baseli sahi police and Special squad have successfully seized around 267gms of brown sugar today in Odisha’ Puri district.

According to reports, the police have apprehended 3 brown sugar smugglers, and 5 women who were allegedly involved in illegal trading of brown sugar in Nolia sahi have also been arrested.

The police have seized brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakhs and also seized 5 mobile phones and 1 bike from their possession.

The accused have been arrested and forwarded to the court.

Today in a press conference organised by Baseli Sahi police station, the information regarding the raid was given.

