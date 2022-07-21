Policemen turn Good Samaritans, carry body of ostracized youth for 3 km in Odisha

Sundergarh: A few policemen have set an example of humanity after carrying an ostracized youth, a victim of elephant attack for 3 km in Sundergarh district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Uparginia forest near Phuljhar in the Kuliposh forest range of the district.

As per reports, a youth, identified as Hemanta Mundari of Upar Ginia village in the district died yesterday after being attacked by a wild elephant. For the last few days the elephant was wreaking havoc in this village. And the Forest Department officials tried to drive it out but in vain. Yesterday when the Forest officials were driving out the elephant it attacked the youth and he died on the spot.

After knowing about the death from the Forest department, IIC of Mahulpada Police Station reached the spot along with other cops of the PS.

The family members of the deceased refused to shoulder body of the youth as he had been ostracized after going for inter-caste marriage. Due to social stigma as the family members denied to shoulder the body, the Police personnel carried him for about 3 kms to bring him down from the hill. Later, his body was sent for autopsy.

The police personnel also stayed till the last rites of the deceased were performed.