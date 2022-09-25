Odisha: Body of female Municipality worker recovered in Balangir, murder suspected

Balangir: The body of a female Municipality worker who went missing yesterday, recovered near the waste management treatment plant in Bijakhaman here in Odisha today.

The victim has been identified as Astami Bakul.

According to reports, on Saturday night Astami was returning home after ending her shift from the plant. However, she went missing while on her way to home, said sources.

Earlier today, Astami’s lifeless body was recovered near the treatment plant.

After being informed, Balangir town police reached the spot along with some senior officials and recovered that body

According to sources, scar marks have been found in Astami’s head and several other parts of her body.

It has been learnt from sources that, some unidentified miscreants have murderer her and left the body on the spot.

However, the police has initiated an investigation into the matter to find out the real culprits and the reason behind the murder.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on September 15, the bodies of a woman and her mother-in-law were recovered in a pool of blood in their house in Jharsuguda district. It was suspected to be a case of double murder while the husband of the woman was detained. Further investigation into the matter is underway.