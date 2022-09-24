Yet another Body of woman recovered from house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident, a woman’s body was recovered from a rented house in Chandrasekharpur area under the Capital city of Odisha today. This has been suspected as a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Ray Samant and her husband as Ratik Das. Besides, Priyanka was living with her husband and two children in a rented house in the Chandrasekharpur area.

According to reports, Priyanka was married 8 years ago and sources said that, she originally hails from Dhenkanal District.

On being informed, Chandrasekharpur police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

However, under what circumstances Priyanka took such an extreme step is yet to be known by the police.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter to find out the reason behind the incident.

Further details are awaited.

It is to be noted that, multiple reports of suicide cases have come to fore from the capital city recently. In a similar kind of incident, hanging body of a young girl was recovered on Thursday from an apartment in the capital city.

Earlier today, a Zilla Parishad member allegedly committed suicide by hanging self over a family fued at Laxmi Bihar area of Sisupalgarh in Bhubaneswar.