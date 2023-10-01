Odisha: Boat with 60 passengers gets stuck in the middle of the Chilika Lake

Puri: A boat with 60 passengers reportedly got stuck in the middle of the Chilika lake in Krushnaprasad area of Odisha’s Puri district today.

The boat had set its journey from Satapada to Janhikuda, which is said to be around five kilometres. However, it got stuck in the middle of the lake due to some technical glitches.

There were 60 passengers and 25 bikes in the boat, which is being stranded for more than half-an-hour.

While the local fishermen with their boats are trying to rescue the stranded people, till the filing of this report, neither the local administration nor the firefighters had reached the spot.