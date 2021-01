Odisha; BJD Party Meet To Take Place Today Through VC

Bhubaneswar: The members of BJD will meet today. The meeting will be held in the afternoon through video conferencing.

The meeting will be chaired by BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

There may be separate meetings between the Lok Sabha members and the Rajya Sabha MPs.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on the 28th of next month, union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full budget on February 1.