Odisha: Bizzare! Man Caught Carrying Body Of Baby Girl In A Bag

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man in Bhubaneswar was spotted carrying the dead body of a baby girl inside.

According to reports, the incident took place in Khandagiri square area of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

A man was caught by the locals carrying the body of an 8-month-old girl inside a bag.

According to the family members, they were taking the body for conducting last rites.

The Khandagiri police has reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter.

The identity of the man is yet to be revealed by the police.