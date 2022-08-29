body of baby girl bubaneswar
Representational Image

Odisha: Bizzare! Man Caught Carrying Body Of Baby Girl In A Bag

By Sudeshna Panda 0 0

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man in Bhubaneswar was spotted carrying the dead body of a baby girl inside.

According to reports, the incident took place in Khandagiri square area of  Bhubaneswar on Monday.

A man was caught by the locals carrying the body of an 8-month-old girl inside a bag.

According to the family members, they were taking the body for conducting last rites.

The Khandagiri police has reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter.

The identity of the man is yet to be revealed by the police.

You might also like
State

Scattered Rain Across Odisha For Next 4-5 Days: MeT

State

OTET 2022: ‘Answer key’ Viral On Social Media Before Exams

State

Road Accident Odisha: Engineering Student Dead, 5 Others Critical

State

Liquor Shop Burnt Down In Balasore Of Odisha, 6 Detained

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.