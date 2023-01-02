Odisha: Bhitarkanika National Park to be closed from January 4

Kendrapara: The world-famous Bhitarkanika National Park and crocodile sanctuary located in Kendrapara district of Odisha is scheduled to be closed to tourists from January 4, 2023.

The park will remain closed to tourists for a period of 10 days for crocodile census.

The enumerators will be assisted by trained forest staffs and will cover the Bhitarkanika river system besides creeks and inlets.

The day-and-night census will be monitored by technical experts, deputed from Wildlife Headquarters. The total number of crocodiles in the park was 1742 in the last census, said a forest official.

Rajnagar divisional forest officer said crocodiles would be counted in four ranges in the Rajnagar forest.