Odisha: Bhawanipatna deputy executive engineer in vigilance net

Kalahandi: Bhawanipatna’s deputy executive engineer, Sameer Thakur has been caught in Kalahandi vigilance department’s net. His properties have been raided.

There was a complaint against him for owning assets disproportionate to his income. Four places are being raided in Bhawanipatna simultaneously.

Four teams of the Koraput vigilance department are conducting simultaneous raids at Bhawanipatna municipality office, his residence at Mahavirpada, his rented house near Bangalore bakery at Bajar pada, and at his brother-in-law’s house.

Bhawanipatna vigilance team is also included in this raid.