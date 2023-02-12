Odisha: Berhampur-Bhanjnagar PEO commits suicide

Berhampur: In a shocking case, the Berhampur-Bhanjnagar Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) who had committed suicide on the 1st of February, 2023 died today.

The PEO has been identified as Pramod Kumar Patnaik. On the 1st of this month he consumed poison in Bhanjnagar block area of Ganjam district in Odisha.

He died today while being treated at the Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, he has succumbed today. He was being treated for 11 days in MKCG but could not be revived.

The cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police investigation is still underway said reliable and latest reports.

Further detailed report awaited.