Odisha: Bear attacks villagers in Dhenkanal, injures two

Dhenkanal: Two persons were seriously injured in an attack by a wild bear while they were searching for mushrooms in a forest near Brahmania village under Kamakshyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district on Wednesday.

The injured persons were identified as Dharmananda Nayak and Pabitra Nayak of the village had gone to the forest today morning to search for mushrooms. During their search, a bear attacked Dharmananda.

Watching this, Pabitra climbed a nearby tree but the bear pulled him down the tree and injured him.

Both of them were later rescued by locals and rushed to Kamakshyanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital in a 108-ambulance.

They were later shifted to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after their condition deteriorated.