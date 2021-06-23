Odisha: ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ included in syllabus of Class 9 and 10

Cuttack: Odisha’s State song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ has been included to the curriculum of Class IX and X students, the Board of Secondrary Education (BSE) announced in a letter on June 23.

Written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912, ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ song had been accorded with the State song status in Odisha on June 7, 2020.

In a notification issued today BSE said that the poem ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ will be included in the First Language Odia (FLO) Syllabus for both class IX and X.

The reduced syllabus for class IX and X of High School Certificate, 2nd year and 3rd year of Madhyama and 10th standard of the State Open School Certificate course adopted for the academic session 2020-21 will continue for the academic session 2021-22, the BSE notification also reads.

The syllabus for Class 9 and 10 is available in the Board of Secondary Education website www.bseodisha.ac.in