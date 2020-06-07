Bhubaneswar: Bande Utkala Janani got approval as the Odisha state anthem. The bill has been passed by the State Cabinet meeting held today.

The song will be sung at all Government programs, Assembly sessions, college and university cultural functions. It will also be incorporated in school and college course curriculum.

‘Bande Utkala Janani’, penned by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra. The song underlines the spirit of indomitable Odisha.

The song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ means Glory To The Mother Utkala!in Odia. This song was first recited at the Utkal Sammilani’s Conference at Balasore in 1912.

This song was used as a weapon by the Utkal Sammilani for emancipation of Odisha.