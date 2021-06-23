Class 9,10 syllabus to be reduced by 30% this year in Odisha

By WCE 1
9th and 10th class

Bhubaneswar: Amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, there is no certainty of reopening of schools, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday announced that the syllabus for students of classes IX and X will be reduced by 30% this year.

“Classes are being conducted in the state via online mode due to the COVID-19 situation. However, it is not possible on the part of each and every student to avail online education. Hence, we have decided to reduce the syllabus”, informed minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Related News

Schools For Class I To VIII Not Likely To Reopen Soon In…

He also added no decision has been taken yet on reopening of schools in Odisha.

Notably, the syllabus for Class 9 and 10 students was reduced by 30 % in view of the Covid-19 pandemic last year also.

You might also like
State

4 minors rescued from Baitarani River at Anandpur in Odisha

State

Odisha fishermen catches rare Telia fish, sells it for Rs 5.80 Lakh

State

Bargarh & Cuttack reports highest Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

Business

Fuel price decreases marginally in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Check details here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.