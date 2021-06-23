Class 9,10 syllabus to be reduced by 30% this year in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, there is no certainty of reopening of schools, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday announced that the syllabus for students of classes IX and X will be reduced by 30% this year.

“Classes are being conducted in the state via online mode due to the COVID-19 situation. However, it is not possible on the part of each and every student to avail online education. Hence, we have decided to reduce the syllabus”, informed minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

He also added no decision has been taken yet on reopening of schools in Odisha.

Notably, the syllabus for Class 9 and 10 students was reduced by 30 % in view of the Covid-19 pandemic last year also.