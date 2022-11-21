Odisha Assembly winter session: All Covid restrictions lifted

Bhubaneswar: The Speaker of the Odisha assembly chaired an all-party meet ahead of the commencement of the winter session of the Odisha Assembly.

It is worth mentioning that, all Covid restrictions have been lifted. He further clarified that, the house proceedings will be carried out as usual.

According to reports, the MLAs can participate through Video Conferencing (VC), provided they take prior written approval, informed the Speaker.

Media persons shall be allowed in the press gallery, clarified the Speaker. The assembly will start from 10:30 am and continue till 1:30 pm.

It will then be resumed in the post lunch session from afternoon 4 pm to 7 pm, informed the Speaker Vikram Keshari Arukh.

The Winter session of the Odisha Assembly is slated to start on November 24, 2022 as per the official notification.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will have 33 working days that is it will be concluded on December 31, 2022.

The Finance Minister is expected to present the interim budget for the Financial Year 2022-23.