Bhubaneswar: The Winter session of the Odisha Assembly is slated to start on November 24, 2022 per the official notification released on Thursday.

It is worth noting that, the winter session of the Odisha Assembly will have 33 working days. That is, the Assembly will be in session till December 31, 2022.

The Finance Minister will present the interim budget for the Financial Year 2022-23. The State Finance bill shall be passed on December 2, 2022.