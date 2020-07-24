Odisha Assembly Shutdown After Detection Of 5 Covid Positives, Speaker SN Patro

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly premises to remain shut till July 31 due to detection of five Covid 19 cases, the information was provided by the Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

The decision was taken after MLA Sukant Nayak tested positive and swab samples of all employees were collected for testing and reports of 5 came out positive on Thursday added the Speaker.

It is noteworthy that with the rise in number of Covid positives from various offices and workplaces with each passing day, the government is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

A total of 1594 Covid cases have been detected in Odisha today out of which 320 belong to Khurda district.