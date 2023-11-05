Odisha artist makes smoke portrait to celebrate Virat Kohli’s 35th birthday

Cuttack: Birthday wishes are pouring-in for Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli, who turned 35 today. People and fans of Kohli from across the globe paid him their tributes. However, the birthday boy has got a unique and interesting gift from an artist from Odisha.

One Deepak Biswal of Odisha’s Cuttack has wished Kohli happy birthday through a smoke portrait. Surprisingly, he used the smoke from a dibi light (a mall light of a kerosene lamp).

Deepak has made Kohli’s smoke portrait very beautifully and with great perfection. He completed the drawing within one and half an hour.

Speaking about his very different art form, Deepak Biswal said, “Through this smoke painting, I wished Virat Kohli a very happy 35th birthday. Undoubtedly, he is top-class batsman, who is now in a great form.”

“I wish he makes a century in today’s match against South Africa. May his future be bright, surpass the records of legend Sachin Tendulkar and begin a new era. I also wish him to win the World Cup for India,” he added.

Today, Virat scored a hundred for the Indian team playing against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is his 49th hundred in ODI cricket and 79th in total. With this, he became the joint-highest century-maker in ODI cricket along with Tendulkar.

Also Read: Achyuta Samanta Gives Appointment To 200 Unemployed Youths