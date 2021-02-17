Bhubaneswar: The Odisha all party meeting has concluded. A number of important decisions have been taken at the meeting that was chaired by the Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

The budget session shall have both the question hour and the zero hour this time.

The adjournment proposal shall be discussed for one and a half hours.

The working of the house shall be divided into two sessions i.e. from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm and then again from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

There shall be a three-tier security arrangement around the State Assembly. 30 platoons of police forces shall be deployed around the premises.

100 senior police officers have been given the charge of security. They will be overseen by the DCP who has been given the overall charge of the security arrangements.

The roads leading to the Assembly have been sealed to prevent any untoward event.