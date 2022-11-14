Odisha 5T Secretary visits Sikhar Chandi temple, reviews development work

Bhubaneswar: Under the direction Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian, IAS, visited Sikhar Chandi Temple, Pathar Gadia, near Patia, Bhubaneswar and reviewed the development of the shrine of the deity and peripheral development works including amenities for tourists and pilgrims and beautification of the Sikhar Chandi Hill region.

The overall plan, being developed by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), will enhance the recreational facilities and amusement for the visitors. Secretary (5T) instructed officials to make nature aligned infrastructure, adventure sports, tracking and view point development in the Hill and also instructed to plan for community infrastructure development at foothills plain area of IDCO .

Secretary 5T later visited the sites of Town Planning scheme undertaken by BDA near Gothapatna and reviewed updated status of the project along with the development of the Ring Road under TP Scheme . Out of the total 45 Town Planning schemes planned, BDA has completed four Town Planning schemes alongwith Ring Road. Secretary 5T instructed officials to make speedy progress on Road , Water, Electricity infrastructure and other related development works. He also instructed BDA officials to make the project successful with the help of feedback from the land owners.

Also present in the visit were Sanjay Kumar Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, RD Department; R. Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department and Special Secretary CMO; Balwant Singh, IAS, Vice-Chairman, BDA; Vijay Amruta Kulange, IAS, Commissioner, BMC; K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, IAS, Collector, Khordha and other senior officers of various depts.