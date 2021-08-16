Odisha 5T secretary V.K.Pandian visits schools in Sheragada block on second day of Ganjam visit today

Ganjam: Odisha 5T secretary V.K.Pandian visited various schools in Sheragada block on his second day of Ganjam visit today. He reviewed the situation of smart class that are being held during the on-going Covid pandemic.

The 5T secretary had also visited several schools in Hinjli block and reviewed the situation on his first day of Ganjam visit.

Reportedly, the classrooms in 53 high schools are being converted into smart classrooms where the students will be able to study through projectors and white boards instead of the blackboards.

5T Secretary Pandian discussed regarding the above stated with District Collector, Education Officials and other officials.

In the first phase, 5T Secretary reviewed seven smart classrooms that are being renovated currently and other construction works.

Reports also added that 100 MLAs will visit Ganjam schools in different phases from August 21 to August 28.

