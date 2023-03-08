Odisha: 50 platoon police force deployed in Twin City for Holi

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have deployed as many as 50 platoons of police force in the twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as part of preparedness to ward off any untoward incident during the Holi celebration.

The police have taken elaborate measures to ensure a smooth celebration of festival of colours. All police officer and SPs are instructed to remain alert on this day. The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services personnel along with police has been deployed at Kathajodi and Mahanadi river banks to rescue people from drowning.

Police patrolling will be done around the twin city. Police appeal to ban chemical dyes. Caution is advised when swimming in rivers

The Commissioner advised the residents of the twin cities to play Holi with herbal colours.