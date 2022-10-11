Odisha: 5-year-old dies due to medical negligence in Gajapati

Gajapati: A 5-year-old boy undergoing treatment died due to alleged medical negligence on Tuesday at Paralakhemundi District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Sources say, the minor boy Ayush Bisoi son of Anil Bisoi, a resident of Harijan Sahi from Gurandi village under Goshani block in Gajapati district was rushed to a community health centre (CHC) by his family members after he fall sick.

However, he was shifted to DHH as no doctor was present at the CHC. But to the surprise, no doctor was either present at the DHH. The child was provided treatment by a staff nurse with saline and injection , but died during the treatment, sources informed.

Meanwhile, Paralakhemundi Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), district medical officer and police reached the spot and has assured an investigation into the matter.

The family members of the deceased minor has staged a protest with the dead body of the minor boy.

A thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted, informed medical officer.