The Looters Arrested

Odisha; 5 Arrested, Gold Ornaments, Car And Bikes Seized From Berhampur

By WCE 2

Berhampur: In a major breakthrough, the Berhampur Police has successfully cracked 15 burglary cases and arrested two wanted burglars and three receivers.

Police in this case has seized 540 gms of gold ornaments, cash of 1400 euros, Indian currency of Rs. 30,000, a Chevrolet car, bikes and other incriminating articles in this connection.

The gang had created a major racket and was regularly looting from various areas in and outside Berhampur. The police had been trying to nab them since a long time and has finally obtained a much needed breakthrough.

