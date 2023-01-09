Odisha: 36th All India Postal Badminton Tournament to be held in KIIT

The All India Postal Badminton Tournament shall be held in KIIT campus from 10 January to 14 January 2023 here in Bhubaneswar. 

Bhubaneswar: The 36th All India Postal Badminton Tournament, Bhubaneswar at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University Campus, Bhubaneswar.

The All India Postal Badminton Tournament shall be held from 10 January to 14 January 2023 here in Bhubaneswar.

The Chairman cum Postmaster General, Sambalpur Region Riju Ganguly, will brief the media on the eve of the occasion in 15B,Chess Club,Campus-10, KIIT, Bhubaneswar at 3:00pm.

The details will be discussed in the presser.

