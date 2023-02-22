Odisha: 3 drown during death ritual, 2 rescued

Three persons drowned in a river during a 11th day death ritual of a person in Salipur of Cuttack district on Wednesday. 

Salipur: In a tragic incident, three persons drowned in a river during a 11th day death ritual of a person in Salipur of Cuttack district on Wednesday.

The incident has taken place at Sadhaknagar under Nischintakoili police limits in Salipur of Cuttack district.

According to reliable reports, a girl has died after drowning in the river during the 11th day death ritual of a person.

It is worth mentioning that the two younger sisters of the deceased who had also drowned have been rescued.

Further details awaited in this matter.

