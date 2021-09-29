Odisha: 25 platoons of Police Force deployed for Pipili Bye-Election

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Pipili Bye-Election on September 30, 2021 the Odisha Police has strengthened the security arrangements in the constituency. As many as 25 platoons of Police Force along with 3 Companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) supervised by 35 senior officers in the rank of SP/Addl SP/ DSP/ Inspector have been deployed.

In additional to the above mentioned force, a total of 163 SIs/ DSIs/ Dy. Subedars/ ASIs/ HMs and 736 Havildars/ Constables/ APRs/ HGs are also deployed.

30 officers in the rank of SI/ASI along with 30 section of force have been deployed at 10 numbers of Naka / Check Posts and 6 SI/ASI with 15 section of force deployed as SF/ QRT under Pipili, Delanga, Balanga and Satyabadi PS areas. Total 32 number of Mobile Parties have been deployed under the mentioned PS areas.

A total of 6 Flying Squad/ Static Surveillance teams have also been formed for proper monitoring with a view to ensure free and fair Bye-Election.

The Pipili Constituency comprises of 348 polling booths which have been divided into 4 zones. The zones are supervised by 3 Addl. SP and assisted by 4 Dy. SP.