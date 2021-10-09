OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 online application for 2841 posts underway

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Statistical Field Surveyor, Asst Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, Excise Constable Vacancies under Group C cadre.

The applicants should apply for theses vacant posts on or before October 21, 2021

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important Dates

Starting Date for Registration & Submission of Applications: October 1-10-2021

Last Date for Registration & Submission of Applications: October 21-10-2021

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Name and number of the Post

Total Vacancy: 2841

Statistical Field Surveyor: 529

Asst Revenue Inspector: 576

Amin: 538

Forest Guard: 806

Excise Constable: 392

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 age limit (as on 01-01-2021)

Minimum Age Limit for Forest Guard: 18 Years

Minimum Age Limit for Other: 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Forest Guard for all: 32 Years

However, there will be relaxation as per government rules

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Qualification

Candidates should possess Matriculation, HSCE, HSE

OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021 Application Fee:

While the General and OBC Category candidates will have to pay Rs 100, the SC/ST Category candidates can apply free of cost.

How to Apply for OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021

Candidates can apply online through the website osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021 Selection Process