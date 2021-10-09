OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 online application for 2841 posts underway

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Statistical Field Surveyor, Asst Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, Excise Constable Vacancies under Group C cadre.

The applicants should apply for theses vacant posts on or before October 21, 2021

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important Dates

  • Starting Date for Registration & Submission of Applications: October 1-10-2021
  • Last Date for Registration & Submission of Applications: October 21-10-2021

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Name and number of the Post

  • Total Vacancy: 2841
  • Statistical Field Surveyor: 529
  • Asst Revenue Inspector: 576
  • Amin: 538
  • Forest Guard: 806
  • Excise Constable: 392

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 age limit (as on 01-01-2021)

  • Minimum Age Limit for Forest Guard: 18 Years
  • Minimum Age Limit for Other: 21 Years
  • Maximum Age Limit for Forest Guard for all: 32 Years
  • However, there will be relaxation as per government rules

OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Qualification

  • Candidates should possess Matriculation, HSCE, HSE

OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: 

  • While the General and OBC Category candidates will have to pay Rs 100, the SC/ST Category candidates can apply free of cost.

How to Apply for OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021

  • Candidates can apply online through the website osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

  • The candidates will be selected based on their performances at Written Exam and Skill Test.

Click here to read the notification. 

Click here to visit the official website. 

