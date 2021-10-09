OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 online application for 2841 posts underway
Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Statistical Field Surveyor, Asst Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, Excise Constable Vacancies under Group C cadre.
The applicants should apply for theses vacant posts on or before October 21, 2021
OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 vacancy details
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Registration & Submission of Applications: October 1-10-2021
- Last Date for Registration & Submission of Applications: October 21-10-2021
OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Name and number of the Post
- Total Vacancy: 2841
- Statistical Field Surveyor: 529
- Asst Revenue Inspector: 576
- Amin: 538
- Forest Guard: 806
- Excise Constable: 392
OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 age limit (as on 01-01-2021)
- Minimum Age Limit for Forest Guard: 18 Years
- Minimum Age Limit for Other: 21 Years
- Maximum Age Limit for Forest Guard for all: 32 Years
- However, there will be relaxation as per government rules
OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Qualification
- Candidates should possess Matriculation, HSCE, HSE
OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021 Application Fee:
- While the General and OBC Category candidates will have to pay Rs 100, the SC/ST Category candidates can apply free of cost.
How to Apply for OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021
- Candidates can apply online through the website osssc.gov.in.
OSSSC Group C Posts Recruitment 2021 Selection Process
- The candidates will be selected based on their performances at Written Exam and Skill Test.