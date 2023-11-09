Odisha: 2-day International Convention on millets to begin in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment is all set to host the International Convention on Millets today and tomorrow. The conference will be held today and tomorrow at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Minister will be seen inaugurating the event. It is noteworthy to mention that since last year, November 10 is being celebrated as Mandia Day (Millets Day ) in Odisha. Several international conferences are being organized to promote the use of Millets and increase public awareness about it.

The conference will witness the participation of over 300 representatives from 30 districts of the state. Odisha is the first state in India to organize an international convention on Millets. It is worth mentioning that millets are now being offered MSP (Minimum Support Prices), just like paddy. As of the latest update, area of two lakh 60 thousand hectares is being used for the cultivation of millets. This has proven to be a major source of income for the tribal people.

The Odisha millet mission has been accepted by NITI Aayog. The State government is also planning measures to take the model to other states of the country. They aim to take it to the international forums for the promotion of millets.

It is worth mentioning here that, Odisha was awarded as the best-performing millet promotion state at the National Convention on Nutri Cereals in 2021. 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets.