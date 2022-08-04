Odisha: +2 And +3 Colleges To Be Separated, Meeting On Aug 5

Bhubaneswar: Plus 2 and Plus 3 campuses in Odisha colleges to be separated very soon. The streams will be separated from composite colleges too.

The college employees, campus and property shall all be separated completely.

A high-level meeting will be held on August 5 2022 in this regard. The meeting will be chaired by Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, the Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha.

The issue of separation of Plus 2 and Plus 3 streams shall be discussed in details.

However it is noteworthy that, the Plus 2 stream falls under the School and Mass Education Department whereas the plus 3 falls under the Higher Education Department.