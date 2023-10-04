Odisha: 12-hour Dharmagarh bandh over demand on district status

Dharmgarh: 12-hour Dharmagarh bandh was observed today. Dharmagarh sub-district has been closed for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm. This Dharmagarh bandh has been called by the Action Committee for Formation of Dharmagarh District.

According to the available information, the agitation for the district status of Dharmagarh sub-district of Kalahandi district has continued from August 28.

For as many as 37 days, various organizations protested in front of the Dharmagarh Sub-Collector’s office and sent demand letters to the Chief Minister and the Governor through the Sub Collector and the Tehsildar.

Finally after 37 days, Dharmagarh bandh has been called today. The effects of the bandh have been seen in Dharamgarh, Koksara, Golamunda since this morning.

Traffic movement has been halted and shops have been closed since morning. Traffic movement has been affected on Bhavanipatna-Jaipur National Highway 26, Amapani Nuapada Biju Express Road and Baladhiamal Raipur Road.