Bhubaneswar unit 1 haat reopens, consumers rejoice

Bhubaneswar: All shops of Unit 1 haat in Bhubaneswar have reopened today as the Rajdhani Daily Market Traders’ Association has withdrawn its agitation.

The association called off its protest on October 3, 2023 following assurance of fulfillment of their demands by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reliable reports, a team of BMC officials visited the Unit 1 haat and took stock of the situation and assured the agitators to fulfill their various demands.

It is worth mentioning here that, the shop owners of Bhubaneswar unit 1 haat have been repeatedly requesting the administration to resolve several issues such as parking, drainage, encroachment in the area.

Since their repeated requests fell on deaf ears, they decided to take the extreme step of closing down the haat from September 29. The aim was to press for the fulfillment of their various demands at the earliest.