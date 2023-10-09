Odisha: 100-bedded Sub-District Hospital to be set up at Begunia

Bhubaneswar: In a great news for the people of the Begunia area in Odisha’s Khurda district, the Odisha government has accorded in-principle approval to set up a Sub-District Hospital (SDH) at Begunia.

Shalini Pandit, the secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department issued a notification in this regard today saying that the State government has approved establishment of a 100-bed hospital at Begunia.

Pandit further said that the government would provide necessary infrastructural and manpower resources before functioning of the SDH hospital.

The decision of the State government to set up the SDH at Begunia is considered as its move forward towards fulfilling the motto to provide adequate and accessible health care to everyone.