Odia singer Humane Sagar lands in trouble for ‘Chhendipada Rani’ song

Angul: Ollywood’s renowned singer Humane Sagar has again landed in trouble for a Odia song titled ‘Chhendipada Rani’. Earlier he had been entangled in controversy for another song titled ‘Jhia Nuhen Tu Corona’.

As per reports, complaint has been lodged against the singer in Chhendipada police station in this regard.

It has been complained in the FIR that the ‘Chhendipada Rani’ song for which Sagar has lent his voice, is derogatory towards women of Chhendipada area.

Hence strong action should be taken against the music director, lyricist and production company of the song and the number should be banned, demanded Chhendipada Yuva Manch.