Odia album singer Ruchismita Guru found dead, suicide suspected

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Odia album singer Ruchismita Guru

Balangir: An album singer, who is famous mostly in Western Odisha, was found dead inside her uncle’s house in Balangir district under mysterious circumstances this evening.

The deceased singer has been identified as Ruchismita Guru. Her body was found hanging inside her uncle’s house.

According to reports, Ruchismita is a native of Sonepur district. However, she has been living in Talpali area of the Balangir Town along with her family members.

Take a look

Elderly man hacked to death over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha

Light to moderate thunderstorm to occur in these districts of Odisha

Ruchismita, who also has acted in some album songs, had recently visited her uncle’s house at Sudpada. However, she was found dead inside the house.

On being informed by the family members, Balangir Town Police reached the spot and seized the body. They sent the body to the hospital for postmortem. However, the autopsy could not be done awing to darkness.

Police are questioning the family members to get some clues regarding her mysterious death. Effort by the cops is on to ascertain the exact reason that prompted her to take the drastic step, if she has.

Meanwhile, people suspect that there was some family dispute over her alleged affair with a youth.

Subadh Nayak 8667 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Tiger scare in Keonjhar of Odisha, kills cattle!

State

24 new Covid positives detected in Odisha in 24hrs

State

Youth found hanging from dupatta in hotel room in Bhubaneswar!

State

Businessman kidnapped from Bhubaneswar, 3 detained

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.