World’s largest khadi national flag unveiled in Leh on Gandhi Jayanti

Leh: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, world’s largest Khadi national flag was unveiled in Leh, the capital of Ladakh. 

The tricolor, which is 225-feet long and 150-feet wide, weighs around 1,000 kg. It has been prepared by the 57 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, It took almost 1.5 months to be made, according to national broadcaster Doordarshan.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while sharing a video on Twitter, said, “It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji’s Jayanti, the world’s largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu’s memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”

The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present on the occasion.

