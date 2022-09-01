Nuakhai 2022: Nabanna offered to Maa Samaleswari

By Abhilasha 0 0

Sambalpur: The mass agrarian festival Nuakhai is being celebrated across the districts of western Odisha with religious fervour today.

As per the ritual, Nabanna or the newly harvested rice has been offered to the presiding deity of Sambalpur Goddess Samaleswari this morning.

Ahead of the offering of the Nabanna the ceremonial bath of Maa Samaleshwari was conducted and Goddess was draped in a new ‘patta’.

After eating Nabanna, people would observe Juhar Bhetghat (juniors offer Pranam to seniors and then they embrace each other as a mark of respect and affection).

Nuakhai is one of the community festivals in the  Western Odisha. During the occasion, people staying outside of the state come to their houses to observe the festival.

You might also like
State

Odisha reports 187 Covid-19 cases, Active cases stands at 1800

Nation

LPG cylinder prices reduced by nearly Rs 100, Check new rates here

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Greets People On Nuakhai Festival

State

Kuakhai Minor Drowning Case: Body of second minor boy fished out

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.