Nuakhai 2022: Nabanna offered to Maa Samaleswari

Sambalpur: The mass agrarian festival Nuakhai is being celebrated across the districts of western Odisha with religious fervour today.

As per the ritual, Nabanna or the newly harvested rice has been offered to the presiding deity of Sambalpur Goddess Samaleswari this morning.

Ahead of the offering of the Nabanna the ceremonial bath of Maa Samaleshwari was conducted and Goddess was draped in a new ‘patta’.

After eating Nabanna, people would observe Juhar Bhetghat (juniors offer Pranam to seniors and then they embrace each other as a mark of respect and affection).

Nuakhai is one of the community festivals in the Western Odisha. During the occasion, people staying outside of the state come to their houses to observe the festival.