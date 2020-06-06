Bhubaneswar: Appealing the foreign returnees to cooperate, Odisha Government has cautioned that not receiving calls on the registered number from 104 or keeping phones switched off will be deemed as violation of home quarantine and this will attract stringent penal action.

Taking to twitter the official handle of the Chief Miniter’s office said: “Appeal all foreign returnees to cooperate with Odisha Govt in the fight against COVID19 pandemic. Not receiving calls on the registered number or keeping phones switched off will be deemed as violation of home quarantine and will attract stringent penal action.”

Earlier today Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department had said: “All foreign returnees should cooperate and take calls on their registered numbers from the 104/State Call Centre. Keeping phones in switched off mode or non-acknowledgement of calls will be viewed as jumping of home quarantine and liable to be prosecuted as per penal provisions.