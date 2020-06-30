night curfew in Odisha

Night curfew in Odisha between 9 PM to 5 AM from tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today issued the guidelines to be strictly observed in the month of July 2020 in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

As per the order the night curfew will be in force between 9 pm to 5 am every day. The order will come into effect on July 1 to continue till July 31.

During the night curfew time all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individual shall remain closed/ prohibited throughout the state, except for essential activities.

