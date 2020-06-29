Bhubaneswar: A newly-recruited OFS (Odisha Finance Service) officer was found hanging in Phase-4 of Dumduma area under Khandagiri police limits in the State capital city on Sunday.

The deceased who has been identified as Abhilash Swaroop Mahapatra was found hanging in one of the rooms of his house where he was living with his wife and daughter.

Mahapatra, a native of Titilagarh in Balangir district, had got selected as OFS officer recently and was supposed to join duty at the Treasury Office here today.

Sources informed that Mahapatra entered one of the rooms of the house and locked himself yesterday for some unknown reason. His wife and daughter repeatedly called him and requested him to open the door by knocking it. However, as they did not get any response from Mahapatra they alerted some of their neighbours who rushed to the spot and broke open the door and found him hanging.

Mahapatra was immediately rushed to the Capital Hospital. Unfortunately the doctors who attended him declared him brought dead.

A team of Khandagiri Police visited the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Mahapatra’s death is shrouded with mystery as neither his wife nor the police knew the reason behind him taking the drastic step.