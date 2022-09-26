Newborn baby girl abducted from SCB hospital in Cuttack

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a newborn baby girl has been allegedly abducted from SCB Medical and Hospital in Cuttack on Monday evening.

Reports says, Tofan Kumar Jena, the complainant had admitted his wife Tilottama Biswal at the hospital on Thursday after his wife complained of labour pain. She gave birth to twin girls.

Today one of the baby was admitted in the ICU of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department in the hospital. The newly-born baby was suffering from jaundice.

” Today at 3 pm the new born girl baby was taken to the ICU for providing light as she was suffering from jaundice. When i went for admission and gave the pass to the security. He informed that the child was returned back and then it went missing” informed father Tofan Jena.

Following complaints, the SCB authorities are scanning the CCTV footage of the cameras.

The parents of the baby girl have registered a complaint regarding the whole incident at the SCB Medical police outpost.

On being informed, the police have started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, there have been many cases seen as newly-born children being stolen from the SCB Hospital premises.

Now people should be aware of these baby abductors and stay alert.