The Aadhaar card is an important document for every Indian citizen. It is not only a document, but an identity card. Aadhaar is a must for availing any financial transactions and government schemes. Now the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has made some new rules regarding Aadhaar, a notification has also been issued.

According to the notification, now the biometric data of Aadhaar card can be used to provide some online services to the citizens. These include getting a learning license, renewing a driving license, getting a vehicle registered and changing the address in these documents.

How will you benefit?

In fact, the Ministry of Road Traffic had requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that online services related to driving license and registration of vehicles should be brought under Aadhaar. This will help prevent fraudulent driving license and other documents and people will get facilities without going to office.

In this context, a source said that if someone wants to get services online, then Aadhaar authentication would be better for him. The process of online verification with Aadhaar ID has been the most popular for filing ITR.

It may be noted that in the year 2018, the Transport Ministry had made Aadhaar mandatory for the application of DL as ID proof, which was later dropped after the Supreme Court order. The court then said that Aadhaar cannot be required in any service other than government benefit schemes.