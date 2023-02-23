Naveen Patnaik unveils 15-ft statue of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at Suando

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled a 15-ft high bronze statue of Gopabandhu Das installed on a 10-ft high pedestal at Suando village in Puri.

Naveen Patnaik reached Suando village in a helicopter at around 11 am. He visited the Lokeshwar temple and then visited the birth place of Gopabandhu Das and saw the Sathee Ghar where he legend was born. He also inaugurated the newly constructed memorial musuem.

Suando village has been developed as a heritage village and tourist destination at investment of Rs 25 crore. The CM also inaugurated Gopabandhu Museum and unveiled a 15-ft high bronze statue of Gopabandhu Das installed on a 10-ft high pedestal.

An information center has been constructed along with the Sathee Ghar, musuem, the Janapith Parikrama road and children’s park. Near the birth place of Utkalmani a newly constructed pond has been excavated. A new temple named Radha Binod Bihari Mandir has also been established.

Around 20 to 25 thousand people gathered today. For this, the security system has been tightened around the area to maintain law and order. CCTV has been installed in the Suando village and the meeting place for monitoring.