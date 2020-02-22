Nabarangpur RTO allegedly dupes data entry operator

Nabarngpur: The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district allegedly duped a data entry operator promising to regularise the latter’s contractual job. A video has gone viral on social media in this connection.

In the viral video, the RTO, identified as Ganeswar Kahanar, was seen arguing with the data entry operator over the bribe, salary and regularisation of job.

According to reports, one Laxminath Harijan of Badakumuli under Papadahandi police limits in the district joined the RTO office here as a data entry operator on contractual basis in 2019. He was reportedly recruited by outsourcing agency- MN enterprises.

Harijan alleged that Kahanar had taken Rs 30,000 as bribe during his recruitment as a data entry operator at the RTO office. He has reportedly not received his salary of 18 months.

When Harijan requested Kahanar to clear his pending salaries, the RTO allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the data entry operator on the pretext of providing his salaries and promising to regularise his job. Following which, Harijan has allegedly given bribe of Rs 40,000 to Kahanar .

Rs 40,000 were deposited to a bank account on 14 November, 2019 as told by the RTO, Harijan claimed.

“To date, the RTO did not give my pending salaries and neither did he regularised my job. When I asked for the same he was threatening of dire consequences”, said Harijan.

Meanwhile, Harijan on Saturday lodged a complaint with Nabarangpur police station against Kahanar in this connection.