Naba Das murder case: Here are all the latest developments you need to know

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch has taken Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder accused ASI Gopal Das on a four-day remand. During interrogation on the second day of his remand period, Das informed about throwing handwritten paper in which he had noted down in detail his motive behind the crime in the toilet of Jharsuguda Airport Police Station.

Based on his revelation, a team of CID-CB carried out a search operation in the said septic tank and recovered some pieces of handwritten papers. The handwritten papers will be sent to forensics and handwriting experts for reconstruction and examination.

The Crime Brach also said that it has sent the viscera of the deceased Health Minister to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) at Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar for Chemical Examination and Opinion.

Inspection of the vehicle and the Crime Spot by Scientific Officer and Ballistic Experts using FARO 3-D Scanner has led to the recovery of one fired bullet which is a valuable piece of evidence, said the investigating agency.

Verification of medical treatment records and financial behavior of accused ASI Gopal Krishna Das is continuing by a team led by DSP, CID CB at Berhampur. The team is also engaged in examination of the near and dear ones of the accused ASI to ascertain the plea advanced by him.

Another team of the Crime Branch also interrogated the elder brother of the accused ASI in Berhampur. Further investigation of the case is continuing.