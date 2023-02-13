Naba Das Murder case: Gopal Das returns to Jharsuguda, To be produced in court today

Jharsuguda: The prime accused of Naba Das murder case, Gopal Das has returned to Jahrsuguda from Gandhinagar of Gujurat after the completion of Narco and Polygraph tests. The killer cop will be presented in the JMFC Court here today.

The accused was brought back to Jharsuguda by road. The remand of Gopal Das will also end today. So, the Crime Branch will also likely appeal for another period of remand of the accused.

As per reports, the accused Gopal, who had not revealed the truth behind the motive of murder had to speak only the truth during the Narco test. Reportedly, the Narco test was conducted on the Naba Das murder accused that took about six to seven hours. During the test the Narco experts at the Testing Centre in Gandhinagar asked fifteen questions to Gopal.

Crime Branch will hand over the Narco test report to the JMFC Court of Jharsuguda in a sealed envelope today. The video recording of the test will also be handed over to the Court.

So far, Gopal Das has not revealed the motive behind the Murder of Naba Das.

It is to be noted that on January 29, ASI Gopal Das was deployed at Gandhi Chowk for traffic management as Health Minister Naba Das was scheduled to attend a programme nearby. After some time Naba Das arrived on the spot and when he was alighting from the vehicle Gopal opened fire at the Minister.