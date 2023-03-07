Naba Das murder case: Dipali hits back at Narasingha Mishra for questioning her father’s character

Bhubaneswar: Dipali Das, the daughter of deceased Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, strongly hit back at Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra for reportedly raising questions at her father’s character. Your statements on media raising questions on my father’s character don’t look good on you, she said.

While speaking to the media persons about the motive of Gopal Das killing Naba Das, Narasingha Mishra said, “Conspiracy has been proven. I had doubts on three conspiracies. One is business, another is political and the third one is personal. But now it is clear that there was a personal enmity. The conspiracy was created because of the personal issues.”

“As per the reports of the media and the information I have received, Gopal had been approaching Naba Das for a job for his niece and any incident cannot be ruled out. I strongly believe that something happened, which is why the family members conspired to kill him (Naba Das),” he claimed.

The Congress MLA further said that after becoming successful in killing the Minister, Gopal was extremely happy and satisfied, which can be seen from his body language.

Responding to Narasingha’s remarks, Dipali Das said, “Sir, you are a very senior leader of the Congress party and I respect you a lot. My father was a close associate of yours. But your statements on media raising questions about his character have hurt me and my family.”

“Since my childhood, I have seen you working with my father. Despite having a very close relationship, you raised fingers at his character. This has hurt me and my family a lot. As per our Hindu religion, it is not good to question someone’s character after his death,” she added.

“With all humility, I would like to say that you are a very senior lawyer and if you have any information about my father’s death then give it to the court or to the police. Instead of doing that, why are you raising questions about my father’s character and giving different statements in the media? Such things don’t look good on you. As a daughter, I request you not to say anything about my father’s character,” Dipali requested.

