Naba Das murder case: Crime Branch forms one more team, uses FARO 3-D Scanner

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime has formed yet another team to assist in the sensational murder case of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das.

According to the Odisha Police, one more team consisting of 8 officers led by DSP Basudev Bhuyan have left for Jharsugda to conduct/assist in the investigation and examination of the accused and witnesses.

Meanwhile, speaking about the development in the case, the Crime Branch team camping at Jharsuguda headed by Ramesh Chandra Dora, DSP revisited the spot with the Scientific Officers and Ballistic Experts.

Besides, the team has put an FARO 3-D Scanner to find out further clue from the spot. The scanner has taken entire details of the spot in 3R formate that will help the investigation in understanding the sequence of events better.

The Scientific Officer and Ballistic Experts also thoroughly inspected the vehicle used by the deceased Minister.

The team also verified the CCTV footage from nearby the spot and examination of the spot and witnesses is continuing by the team.

Another team headed by Sishir Mishra DSP is camping at the native village of accused ASI Gopal Das and the examination of the family members and villagers is underway.

Crime Branch Additional DG Arun Bothra is camping at the spot and personally monitoring the investigation.

Further investigation is continuing.